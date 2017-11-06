Late Bobbi Kristina Brown's boyfriend, Nick Gordon, arrested for assaulting his new girlfriend (photos of the girl's injuries)

28-year-old Nick Gordon, who was held legally responsible for the death of his girlfriend Bobby Kristina (daughter of singers; Bobby Brown & late Whitney Houston) in 2015, was arrested in Sanford, Florida on Saturday afternoon and is facing two charges; domestic violence battery and kidnapping/false imprisonment of an adult (his current girlfriend).
According to TMZ, he allegedly beat her up badly on Friday night after thinking she wanted to cheat on him and she had to go to a hospital after.
"Law enforcement tells us ... the girlfriend filed a report at the police station Saturday morning claiming she'd been battered and not allowed to leave their residence. We're told officers went to the residence and found Nick at the pool area."
"Gordon's girlfriend told police he was pissed off because he thought she was trying to hook up with one of his friends at a sports bar Friday night. She says they got home from the bar and argued into the early morning. When she tried to leave, he started "punching and hitting her and refused to let her leave." She says he also snatched a laptop she was trying to use to communicate with her sister."
"According to the police report, she was only able to leave when she woke up Gordon's mother, who apparently also lives in the home. Gordon's mother drove to the girlfriend's home, where her sister then took her to the hospital."
"Nick told police he did not hit her and claims she attacked him. He wants to press charges against her."
No comments:
Post a Comment