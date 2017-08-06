Last call to study medical degree programme in Europe at the prestigious Charles University in Prague! Come and meet the representative in Lagos!

Students with good passes in WAEC, NECO or equivalent qualifications in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics and English – either as actual or forecast results – are invited to apply. Entrance is GUARANTEED to students who pass the pre-requisite Foundation course, which is a bridging programme running from September 2017 to June 2018, taught in Prague.
Mr Farman Kaveh, Marketing Director representing Abbey College in Prague, which runs the Foundation Programme in conjunction with the university, will be giving interviews and advice on entrance FREE OF CHARGE at the following times and locations in Lagos:
Please bring your results, or transcripts, reports and other back-up, for an accurate assessment. You are welcome to visit on the day, but please call to make an appointment if you wish to avoid potential waiting time.
The degree courses are fully recognised and are taught and assessed entirely in English. The Foundation course, which prepares students for the degree course entrance exams, is fully residential and covers the key science subjects, pertaining to medicine. The entrance exam is for the First Faculty of Medicine at Charles University in Prague, widely considered in the medical profession to be amongst the leading and most prestigious medical faculties in Europe. Students are also able to take examinations for three other medical faculties in the Czech Republic –Charles University Hradec Kralove, Palacky University in Olomouc and Masaryk University in Brno. See www.emucas.com for more details.
The Foundation Course has a very strong pass rate. It is the ONLY FOUNDATION COURSE available for entrance to Charles University Prague and is taught at the university itself.
Lessons are taught mainly by the lecturers who also teach the main degree course. Students have access to a Student Liaison Officer, who meets students on arrival, helps them to settle in, plans the social programme and is on hand throughout the year. Students have access to Charles University facilities and privileges in the same way that degree course students have. En-suite accommodation is provided on-campus, in the same building as where the classes take place.
We look forward to telling you more!
1 comment:
Ok seen
Stop wasting money on high data. Get free browsing cheat on all networks
Post a Comment