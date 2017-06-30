 Lanre Gentry publicly apologizes to his estranged wife, Mercy Aigbe | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 30 June 2017

Lanre Gentry publicly apologizes to his estranged wife, Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband, Lanre Gentry has publicly apologized to her. He took to his Instagram to apologize adding that he wanted to bury the hatchet. Read what he wrote after the cut...


Posted by at 6/30/2017 05:29:00 am

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

Sweet of him

30 June 2017 at 05:40
Anonymous said...

That's beautiful although I doubt the man wrote this perfect piece without the usual blunders. Anyway, that's nothing compared to what the heart thinks and I am glad he is now accepting responsibility in this.

I would have loved the Churchills to equally toe this same route eventually and still believe they eventually will

30 June 2017 at 05:41

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts