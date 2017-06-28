"We were close. He has a child. I haven’t met his child yet or anything. I don’t know [why we're no longer close]. I guess maybe it’s because I hurt his sister too much. I have no idea. If she was my sister, I would have a problem with me too.”
Wednesday, 28 June 2017
Lamar Odom details break-up with Rob Kardashian
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/28/2017 05:54:00 pm
