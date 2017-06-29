Lala, Rahama, Etinosa Impressed in Horror Movie, Ajuwaya... in Cinema July 7

In recent times, comedy movies have gone on to break box office record; movies like Alakada Reloaded, The Wedding Party, A Trip to Jamaica, 10 Days in Sun city and a host of others are smashing box office records and getting attention.
But not a few people have questioned the trend describing it as being ‘narrow-minded’ and reducing the legendary intellect of Nigerians to mere laughter. So when the producer of the hugely successful movie, Couple of Days ‘announce its preparedness to release a horror movie, Ajuwaya- the Haunted Village’ it is seen as a breath of fresh air and a stroke of genius on the part of the producer.
Ajuwaya- the Haunted Village’ will make its nationwide cinema debut on Friday, July 7. Ajuwaya- the Haunted Village’ is produced and directed by Tolu LordTanner who is known for his ‘Couple of Days’ movie.
‘Ajuwaya’ which had previously being screened at the Lagos state NYSC camp has been enjoying good review from the select few that have seen it. ‘Ajuwaya- The Haunted Village’ follows the story of six corpers who were posted to a remote village in Osun state for their youth service and unwittingly awaken an age-long evil. The movie features , Timini Egbuson, Lanre Hassan, Etinosa Idemudia, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Northern sensation, Rahama Sadau and others.
According to the director and producer, “When I wanted to come into movie industry, one of the things I wanted to do was make a movie that targeted ages 18 and 25/30, the vibrant age that does not watch nollywood and this is what we are doing with Ajuwaya. One of the best experiences I ever had was during my youth service; it was a year when I got to experience another life in the same country called Nigeria. The first time I heard the name Ajuwaya was during the orientation camp, it was the name our trainers used to call us, I didn’t know what it meant until someone told me it actually meant ‘As you were’.
Many young adults and the much older ones especially those who underwent the one year compulsory service will be able to relate with this movie and its story. “We have a number of new faces for this movie, although some of them are also quite popular in their own space. The story is a good one although not the usual popular Nollywood genre but the audience and all lovers of good movie will enjoy watching it.” Ajuwaya will be shown in cinemas nationwide starting from Friday, 7th July.
Haaaaaaa....at last! Something different!
