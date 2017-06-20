 Lagos State to begin evacuating vehicles abandoned on Lagos roads come July 1 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 20 June 2017

Lagos State to begin evacuating vehicles abandoned on Lagos roads come July 1

The Lagos State Government has announced via its Facebook account that it will begin to evacuate vehicles abandoned on the streets of Lagos so as to make the state cleaner and more liveable.

To achieve this, a special task force has been established to carry out the task of getting rid of the vehicles, tricycles, and motorcycles littering the state. Vehicular scrap collection agents have also been appointed by the State Government to assist in ridding Lagos of disused automobiles. 

The duty of the task force will follow a certain procedure which include; pasting warning notice on the abandoned cars with a 7-day warning for removal to take place; after the 7-day warning period, the vehicle will be removed by the task force; If it isn't claimed within 30 days, the vehicle will be forfeited to the government. 


Posted by at 6/20/2017 03:18:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts