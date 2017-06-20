Lagos State to begin evacuating vehicles abandoned on Lagos roads come July 1

To achieve this, a special task force has been established to carry out the task of getting rid of the vehicles, tricycles, and motorcycles littering the state. Vehicular scrap collection agents have also been appointed by the State Government to assist in ridding Lagos of disused automobiles.
The duty of the task force will follow a certain procedure which include; pasting warning notice on the abandoned cars with a 7-day warning for removal to take place; after the 7-day warning period, the vehicle will be removed by the task force; If it isn't claimed within 30 days, the vehicle will be forfeited to the government.
