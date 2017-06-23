 Lagos Police raise alarm over new tactic used by kidnappers | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 23 June 2017

Lagos Police raise alarm over new tactic used by kidnappers

The Lagos State Police Command has raised an alarm over the new tactics used by kidnappers. Below is a statement issued by the Spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Dolapo Badmos.
"Please if any one send credit to you and the person later calls you that it was a mistake that you should send it back to them. If you send it back, they will still call you to ask for more details about you that they want to appreciate what you did and pray for you. Do not listen to such and give out your details please. Its a new gimmick that kidnappers are now using to get victims.
Please let's exercise caution and be careful in our day to day activities in order not to fall victim.
Posted by at 6/23/2017 09:04:00 pm

15 comments:

Oghenetega said...

Na wao 4 these desperate Bastards..

23 June 2017 at 21:09
Julius Tha Freshboi said...

Those who have ears... let dem hear!!

23 June 2017 at 21:11
Anonymous said...

what do u expect... THIS COUNTRY IS VERY CLULESS ESPECIALLY THE PRESIDENT

23 June 2017 at 21:12
Diya Dayo said...

Ok thanks but the woman make sense did, kolorun darijimi

23 June 2017 at 21:16
Toy baby said...

Linda, was dis sent to u tru wassap, cos I av received dat several times

23 June 2017 at 21:19
Anonymous said...

Wow, one man has called me once ooo. Chai! He said he wanted to send credit to his daughter in school and that he mistakenly sent it to me. I was very generous. He sent #500, I sent him #1000 back. It took me like 4 days to send it to the man sef. Omo these guys mean business ooo. May God help us all.
This is incredible!

23 June 2017 at 21:20
Chi Jeremiah said...

wow.... So Nigerians still dey fall for dis kind cheap move

23 June 2017 at 21:24
Queen Akaniru said...

And the wil tell you that baba osugbo mistakenly sent it to ur phone that he is an old man that he doesn't know good people like u stil exist that he wants to pray fr u Bt the need money to buy new bible candle and if u concur ur own Don finish b dat

23 June 2017 at 21:26
Peter said...

it seems kidnapping has become so popular that criminals are willing to do all sorts of things just to get victims that they can hold for ransom.

want to get a bigger penis? click here now

what happen to yahoo-yahoo and drug trafficking?

23 June 2017 at 21:34
Akeem Opayemi said...

For window blinds wallpapers and curtains please call 08160856785.

23 June 2017 at 21:54
Beauty Osas said...

Thanks for the information.

23 June 2017 at 21:56
Anonymous said...

ah! i swear those kidnappers never ready to make money o. when dem send card come if i send am back wahlai to God who made me chai! make them kidnap me.

23 June 2017 at 21:57
Ushie Blessing said...

God have mercy on us

23 June 2017 at 22:00
Agbomen said...

Tx for the warning.

23 June 2017 at 22:01
Ogochukwu Nuella said...

I go load the credit and i no go answer am.. na naija we dey

23 June 2017 at 22:02

