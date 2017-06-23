Lagos Police raise alarm over new tactic used by kidnappers

The Lagos State Police Command has raised an alarm over the new tactics used by kidnappers. Below is a statement issued by the Spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Dolapo Badmos.
"Please if any one send credit to you and the person later
calls you that it was a mistake that you should send it back to them. If you send it back, they will still call you to ask for more details
about you that they want to appreciate what you did and pray for you. Do
not listen to such and give out your details please. Its a new gimmick
that kidnappers are now using to get victims.
Please let's exercise caution and be careful in our day to day activities in order not to fall victim.
Na wao 4 these desperate Bastards..
Those who have ears... let dem hear!!
what do u expect... THIS COUNTRY IS VERY CLULESS ESPECIALLY THE PRESIDENT
Ok thanks but the woman make sense did, kolorun darijimi
Linda, was dis sent to u tru wassap, cos I av received dat several times
Wow, one man has called me once ooo. Chai! He said he wanted to send credit to his daughter in school and that he mistakenly sent it to me. I was very generous. He sent #500, I sent him #1000 back. It took me like 4 days to send it to the man sef. Omo these guys mean business ooo. May God help us all.
This is incredible!
wow.... So Nigerians still dey fall for dis kind cheap move
And the wil tell you that baba osugbo mistakenly sent it to ur phone that he is an old man that he doesn't know good people like u stil exist that he wants to pray fr u Bt the need money to buy new bible candle and if u concur ur own Don finish b dat
it seems kidnapping has become so popular that criminals are willing to do all sorts of things just to get victims that they can hold for ransom.
what happen to yahoo-yahoo and drug trafficking?
Thanks for the information.
ah! i swear those kidnappers never ready to make money o. when dem send card come if i send am back wahlai to God who made me chai! make them kidnap me.
God have mercy on us
Tx for the warning.
I go load the credit and i no go answer am.. na naija we dey
