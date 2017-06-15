Lagos Mega Raffle first draw : And the winners are...

Raffle Number Phone Number Prize
1. 1484759962 070554105** N100, 000
2. 8604225063 090623552** N100, 000
3. 9458466670 090856920** N100, 000
4. 3837646532 090684529** N100, 000
5. 2103545550 080877223** N500, 000
We'd like to say a big thank you to everyone who has begun participating by buying raffle tickets. It’s not too late to be a winner, as the Lagos Mega Raffle draw will be held every day for the next 3 months!
Don’t forget that you can buy an unlimited amount of tickets, but must be resident in Lagos. Live draws will be shown via Instagram live @ 6pm daily while previous day draws will be shown between 7:50 and 8:05pm.
That’s not all! You stand a chance to win the MEGA PRIZE of N5 million naira at the grand draw!
Where to buy tickets:
- www.lagosraffle.com
- www.mypaddybet.com
- Your closest lottery agent
- Nairabox
To Participate:
- Be 18 years and above
- Buy a ticket at ₦50(tickets contain a 10 digit number)
- Text EKO space 10 digits to 55999 to enter for daily draws. eg Eko 1234567890
You also stand a chance to win from N1m daily when you purchase a movie ticket at FilmHouse Cinemas Surulere.
For enquiries, visit our social media pages(Twitter, Facebook and Instagram) @lagosmegaraffle or call 09067098566.
No comments:
Post a Comment