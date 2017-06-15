 Lagos Mega Raffle first draw : And the winners are... | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 15 June 2017

Lagos Mega Raffle first draw : And the winners are...

The first draws for the Lagos Mega Raffle have been held and we are proud to announce our first 6 winners! 

Raffle Number     Phone Number       Prize
1.    1484759962        070554105**      N100, 000
2.    8604225063        090623552**        N100, 000
3.    9458466670        090856920**        N100, 000
4.    3837646532        090684529**        N100, 000
5.    2103545550        080877223**        N500, 000

We'd like to say a big thank you to everyone who has begun participating by buying raffle tickets. It’s not too late to be a winner, as the Lagos Mega Raffle draw will be held every day for the next 3 months!

Don’t forget that you can buy an unlimited amount of tickets, but must be resident in Lagos. Live draws will be shown via Instagram live @ 6pm daily while previous day draws will be shown between 7:50 and 8:05pm.

That’s not all! You stand a chance to win the MEGA PRIZE of N5 million naira at the grand draw!

Where to buy tickets:

- www.lagosraffle.com
- www.mypaddybet.com
- Your closest lottery agent
- Nairabox

To Participate:
- Be 18 years and above
- Buy a ticket at ₦50(tickets contain a 10 digit number)
- Text EKO space 10 digits to 55999 to enter for daily draws. eg Eko 1234567890

You also stand a chance to win from N1m daily when you purchase a movie ticket at FilmHouse Cinemas Surulere.

For enquiries, visit our social media pages(Twitter, Facebook and Instagram) @lagosmegaraffle or call 09067098566.
6/15/2017 01:54:00 pm

