Lagos at 50 celebrations continue with the Lagos Dance Exhibition

remains in a celebratory mode throughout the year 2017, and this is evident in the upcoming event;
The Lagos Dance Exhibition; this is undoubtedly the biggest dance show of 2017, where the A-list
Choreographers and dancers in Nigeria, will be converging to celebrate Lagos.
This spectacular event will feature breath-taking performances in different styles and genres, put
together by renowned choreographers such as Bimbo Obafunwa, Wale ‘rubber’, Lovette Otegbola,
Victor Phullu, Gbenga Yusuf, Frank Knowea, Captain Quest, Lilian Yeri, Qudus Onikeku, Sani, Ijodee, amongst a Plethora of Others.
This unique exhibition will also feature the renowned Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka, as well as other actors, such as Debbie Ohiri, and William Benson.
According to the Artistic and Creative Directors, Bimbo Obafunwa and Wale rubber, the all-star
dancers, and choreographers will be choreographing and performing pieces that tell different but
connected stories about the great city of Lagos, and there will be showcase performances going on all
around the Terra Kulture Facility from midday APART FROM the TWO showings of the exhibition at 3pm and 6pm, these unprecedented and epic exhibition will feature dance pieces chronicling
different aspects of the fantastic city of Lagos.
And they aptly titled it,
THE LAGOS DANCE EXHIBITION, or LDX.
And you guessed right, it will be going down at the TERRA KULTURE ARENA on Tiamiyu Savage Street,Victoria Island, Lagos, on the 17th of June 2017. Exhibition starts at 3pm and 6pm.
Dance has bloomed and blossomed exponentially over the last decade, and the Lagos State
Government has graciously added an exhibition of the finest Lagos has to offer to the festivities
surrounding LAGOS AT 50!
LDX is powered by the Lagos State Government, produced by Corporate Dance World, and supported by SPAN Nigeria, and Terra Kulture.
For more information @corporatedanceworld on Instagram and Facebook and @cdwnaija on
