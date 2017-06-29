 Lady puts Uber driver on blast after he allegedly tried to forcelly have sexual relations with her | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 29 June 2017

Lady puts Uber driver on blast after he allegedly tried to forcelly have sexual relations with her

An Instagram user, Ann, today shared the profile of an Uber Driver who allegedly attempted to forcefully have sexual relations with her after she entered his cab yesterday night.

Narrating what happened, she said: "Please be careful with the kind of uber guy that picks you up , I had a very terrible experience with this particular uber driver yesterday....

...so I ordered a cab as usual this guy arrived in 20mins I got into the cab and immediately he started telling how much he loves me how much he wants to have sex with me etc to cut the long story short he refused to take me to my destination when I threatened to call the cops he almost killed me saying he can't let me go 😭I narrowly escaped so guys please be careful it's not safe anymore."

3 comments:

killah said...

babe, get out make i hear word.
i narrowly escaped my ass

29 June 2017 at 12:26
Akeem Opayemi said...

For window blinds wallpapers and curtains please call 08160856785.

29 June 2017 at 12:26
Ojuju said...

There are 3 sides to every story o.

29 June 2017 at 12:27

