Lady narrates how she and her cousin were badly hurt after a stranger poured acid on them on her 21st birthday

A Twitter user, Resh has narrated how her 21st birthday turned out to be the worst day of her life after she and her cousin suffered severe acid burns after a stranger threw acid on them while they were driving around the streets of London. Read her tweets after the cut.
4 comments:
Sad, so many bitter souls all around. I pray for total recovery 4 both of u.
Wicked world
@Galore
Hmmmmmm
The saddest thing about life is seeing bad things happen to good people everyday.Prayers for both of your healing.
Post a Comment