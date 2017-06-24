 Lady narrates how she and her cousin were badly hurt after a stranger poured acid on them on her 21st birthday | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 24 June 2017

Lady narrates how she and her cousin were badly hurt after a stranger poured acid on them on her 21st birthday

A Twitter user, Resh has narrated how her 21st birthday turned out to be the worst day of her life after she and her cousin suffered severe acid burns after a stranger threw acid on them while they were driving around the streets of London. Read her tweets after the cut.






Posted by at 6/24/2017 09:30:00 pm

4 comments:

Ammy Bee said...

Sad, so many bitter souls all around. I pray for total recovery 4 both of u.

24 June 2017 at 21:36
GALORE said...

Wicked world


@Galore

24 June 2017 at 21:39
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Hmmmmmm

24 June 2017 at 21:40
Anonymous said...

The saddest thing about life is seeing bad things happen to good people everyday.Prayers for both of your healing.

24 June 2017 at 22:13

Post a Comment

