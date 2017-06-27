 Ladies I have never met before send me messages telling me they are pregnant for me- Actor, Enyinna Nwigwe says | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 27 June 2017

Ladies I have never met before send me messages telling me they are pregnant for me- Actor, Enyinna Nwigwe says

Actor Enyinna Nwigwe, was recently a guest on Linda Ikeji TV's Hot Topics with Latasha Ngwube and during the show, Enyinna who is one of Nollywood's finest actors, disclosed that he's had messages from women he's never met before telling him they are pregnant for him. According to him, there are deluded people all over the internet.


"I have had messages of people who are pregnant, people that I have not met before, people I have not met before literally. There are people that are deluded completely. I get messages like that. I know myself. I am not reckless. I don't go foolhardy. We have crazy people now. Social media has worsened things"he said
Watch below...

Posted by at 6/27/2017 10:12:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts