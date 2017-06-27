"I have had messages of people who are pregnant, people that I have not met before, people I have not met before literally. There are people that are deluded completely. I get messages like that. I know myself. I am not reckless. I don't go foolhardy. We have crazy people now. Social media has worsened things"he saidWatch below...
Tuesday, 27 June 2017
Ladies I have never met before send me messages telling me they are pregnant for me- Actor, Enyinna Nwigwe says
