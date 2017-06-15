 La La Anthony was a picture of perfection as she stepped out in NYC (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 15 June 2017

La La Anthony was a picture of perfection as she stepped out in NYC (photos)

The 38 year old who is currently estranged from her husband, basketball player Carmelo Anthony, after he reportedly got another woman pregnant, was looking radiant as she stepped out in a very sexy outfit for a business meeting in New York City.
Anonymous said...

Linda anyone that enters your blog whether for good or bad is in trouble because you will keep posting about that person. You never talked about this woman until the divorce now we wont hear word again. Na wa.

15 June 2017 at 21:47

