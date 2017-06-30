La La Anthony professes her love for Carmelo as she reveals their divorce isn't happening yet

La La Anthony may be separated from her husband Carmelo, but she says she still loves him a lot and a divorce isn't happening just yet. Speaking on the Wendy Williams show she said:
'You know, marriages are tough. You know that. We all know that.' 'It's filled with ups and downs. We're going through a time right now, but him and I are the best of friends. And our number one commitment is to our [10-year-old] son, Kiyan. We have to set an example for Kiyan.'
'I don't know what the future holds. I just know that we are doing an incredible job at being parents to our son. I've been with Melo since he was 19 years old. I love him with all of my heart and we are the best of friends.'
