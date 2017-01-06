 Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott apparently have a 'Hot sex life' | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 1 June 2017

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott apparently have a 'Hot sex life'

According to this report by Hollywood Life, Kylie and her new man, Travis, have an amazing sex life
"Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have not been able to keep their hands off each other as they continue to heat things up, HollywoodLife has exclusively learned! Why does she think they’ll be together long-term? Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, 25, have reportedly been non-stop hot and heavy! “They are having the best sex ever at all times of the day,”
A source close to the Lip Kit mogul told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. They reportedly don’t just love a romp in the sheets, the 19 year-old and her beau have been taking the time to really get to know each other too!
“They are enjoying spending a lot of time together and they are actually learning a lot from each other too,” the insider explained. It really has seemed like Kylie has high hopes for this relationship. She and Travis have sounded like their on a good track.
Kylie reportedly has even started thinking about her future with Travis more long-term. “Kylie thinks her and Travis could be together for a long time,” the source told us. She reportedly has been super impressed with how Travis treats her and cannot believe the difference between him and her ex Tyga, 27.
Posted by at 6/01/2017 09:50:00 pm

7 comments:

Anonymous said...

She na news be dis one linda? Sincerely u dey fall my hand at times. If u like nor post dis comment

1 June 2017 at 21:56
livingstone chibuike said...

mak dem continue

1 June 2017 at 22:06
ASHANKA said...

Bring back our LIS

1 June 2017 at 22:07
oriloye abiodun said...

Na me first comment..suck it

1 June 2017 at 22:08
Orabella said...

Apparently a hot sex life indeed. She should cool down

1 June 2017 at 22:09
oki royalty said...

good for her ,see as the guy face dry .

1 June 2017 at 22:10
sheila okeke said...

What's up with Dis guy and her butt anyway

1 June 2017 at 22:22

Post a Comment

