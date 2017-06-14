Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott get matching butterfly tattoos

The makeup mogul and her new rapper beau had a small butterfly inked to their leg, just close to their ankle. It’s safe to say that this is symbolic and a huge step for Kylie considering that the Kardashian sisters try to stay away from tattoos.
Also of note is the fact that Tyga once got a tattoo on his arm that spelt KYLIE but the reality star never got one in his name. Doing this now with Travis could be a sign of how serious they are.
Why a butterfly ink? A few people have wondered. Well, Travis usually refers to Kylie as his butterfly especially on his Twitter account so it’s possible the butterfly ink is a nod to Kylie and his love for her.
