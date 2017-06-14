 Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott get matching butterfly tattoos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott get matching butterfly tattoos

After only two months of dating, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seem to be getting really serious to the extent that she’s already doing with him things she never tried with Tyga.

The makeup mogul and her new rapper beau had a small butterfly inked to their leg, just close to their ankle. It’s safe to say that this is symbolic and a huge step for Kylie considering that the Kardashian sisters try to stay away from tattoos.

Also of note is the fact that Tyga once got a tattoo on his arm that spelt KYLIE but the reality star never got one in his name. Doing this now with Travis could be a sign of how serious they are.

Why a butterfly ink? A few people have wondered. Well, Travis usually refers to Kylie as his butterfly especially on his Twitter account so it’s possible the butterfly ink is a nod to Kylie and his love for her.
