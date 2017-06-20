 Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell look loved-up as they are seen hand in hand leaving a club | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 20 June 2017

Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell look loved-up as they are seen hand in hand leaving a club

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell started dating last year May and since then, their relationship has been going stronger and there have been rumours that they are about to move in together.

The 27-year-old Twilight actress and her 27-year-old supermodel girlfriend were seen in London on Monday night leaving The Groucho Club together.


Kristen's relationship with Stella came as a surprise because prior to that, she had been dating her Twilight co-star, Robert Pattison, and a lot of people did not know she was into women as well. She went on to discuss her sexuality during an interview early in the year where she revealed that she's bisexual.
"You’re not confused if you’re bisexual. It’s not confusing at all. For me, it’s quite the opposite," she had said in the interview which The Guardian ran in March
Kristen and Stella are said to be on the brink on moving in together, with sources saying the blonde actress "spends all her time" at her girlfriend's house.
6/20/2017 10:06:00 pm

