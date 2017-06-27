"Happy birthday my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian! You are the kindest soul with the biggest heart and I am forever grateful God blessed me with you...you are so funny and make everyone laugh and continue to bring incredible joy to everyone around you....
you are so smart and are the best daughter, sister, friend, auntie and girlfriend any of us could ever ask for... truly beautiful inside and out! I love you more than you will ever know my bunny... Mommy xo #HappyBirthdayKhloe
Tuesday, 27 June 2017
Kris Jenner's birthday message to Khloe Kardashian is everything
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/27/2017 08:55:00 pm
5 comments:
Awww
... Merited happiness
Awwwww, so sweet. Pretty khloe. Hbd.
Lovely, happy birthday to her.
HBD khloe
Long live LIB
khloe just transformed her body physique she used to be so chubby before.you are so smart and are the best daughter, sister, friend, auntie and girlfriend any of us could ever ask for...
truly beautiful inside and out! I love you more than you will ever know. Now she is smoking hot.
