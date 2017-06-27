 Kris Jenner's birthday message to Khloe Kardashian is everything | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 27 June 2017

Kris Jenner's birthday message to Khloe Kardashian is everything

Khloe Kardashian turned 33 today June 27th and below is her mum's message to her shared on IG
"Happy birthday my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian! You are the kindest soul with the biggest heart and I am forever grateful God blessed me with you...you are so funny and make everyone laugh and continue to bring incredible joy to everyone around you....
you are so smart and are the best daughter, sister, friend, auntie and girlfriend any of us could ever ask for... truly beautiful inside and out! I love you more than you will ever know my bunny... Mommy xo #HappyBirthdayKhloe
Posted by at 6/27/2017 08:55:00 pm

5 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Awww


... Merited happiness

27 June 2017 at 21:11
Dolly Fisher said...

Awwwww, so sweet. Pretty khloe. Hbd.

27 June 2017 at 21:16
Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

Lovely, happy birthday to her.

27 June 2017 at 21:16
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

HBD khloe


Long live LIB

27 June 2017 at 21:17
Mark said...

khloe just transformed her body physique she used to be so chubby before.you are so smart and are the best daughter, sister, friend, auntie and girlfriend any of us could ever ask for...

click here now for penis enlargement

truly beautiful inside and out! I love you more than you will ever know. Now she is smoking hot.

27 June 2017 at 21:20

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts