Thursday, 15 June 2017

Kris Jenner celebrates North West on her 4th birthday with a loving Instagram message

Kris Jenner celebrated her granddaughter, North West, who turns 4 today. The mother-of-six and grandmother-of-six shared a photo collage of Kim and Kanye's daughter and captioned it:


"Happy birthday to our beautiful, funny, smart little love bug, North. You bring so much light to our lives and I am blessed beyond words to have you as my granddaughter. It brings me so much joy to watch you grow up to be sweet and kind and loving... I love you so much my precious angel girl...Lovey xo"
Wfb Prince Abidogun said...

Coool.

15 June 2017 at 16:51
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

She's super cute


... Merited happiness

15 June 2017 at 17:10
Esther Norah said...

Chai this lil princess is beautiful. HBD Nori period

15 June 2017 at 17:22
Olaide said...

Beautiful!!!

15 June 2017 at 17:51

