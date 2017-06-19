Kourtney Kardashian gets a blood facial just like her sister, Kim K

This is a procedure where patients get their face stabbed with tiny needles filled with their own blood platelet-rich plasma.
She said:
"I'm here with Dr. Diamond and we're doing Dr. Diamond's PRP and microneedling where we take my own blood and put it into my skin."Watch the videos below:
Another video after the cut...
3 comments:
Not necessary coz they will still die.. waste of money. Lack of self confidence leads to all these butchering of body. Their palava.
All these procedures all for what? Do they even think of the long term after effects of all these things that they are doing to their bodies? See the other day I saw a picture of Khloe with her face sagging with her lips looking like it was going to fall down and looking suddenly 20yrs older... All dats the effect of too many procedures... Now this blood thing... Well we are watching...
The Ks love for each other is really amazing, even if they're faking it, I learn from them how to share and boldly say your mind when you're hurt
