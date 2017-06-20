Industry sources said they expect that KKW will sell out all the 300,000 units that were produced of her $48 Creme Contour & Highlight Kit in less than five minutes. That works out at $14.4million. Kylie has got some serious competition.
Tuesday, 20 June 2017
Kim K's makeup line expected to net $14million within minutes of going on sale
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/20/2017 10:47:00 am
