Tuesday, 20 June 2017

Kim K's makeup line expected to net $14million within minutes of going on sale

It appears serial entrepreneur and reality star, Kim Kardashian has hit the jackpot once again. The 36yr old recently released promotional images for her KKW makeup line which goes on sale on Wednesday and industry insiders say it is expected to sell out within minutes earning Kim millions.

Industry sources said they expect that KKW will sell out all the 300,000 units that were produced of her $48 Creme Contour & Highlight Kit in less than five minutes. That works out at $14.4million. Kylie has got some serious competition.
