Wednesday, 7 June 2017

Kim Kardashian rents out Island in the Bahamas to celebrate Kanye's 40th birthday

Kim Kardashian, her husband, rapper Kanye West, their kids, daughter, North and son, Saint West, other family members and friends, all went to the Bahamas to celebrate Kanye's 40th birthday early. His actual birthday is on June 8th.

According to E! News, the family spent a four-day beachfront stay at Baker's Bay Golf and Ocean Club where Kim rented out an island and had all of Kanye's friends come and their families.

An insider told E! that:
"'They rented 4 planes and everyone left in secrecy and there was a no social media rule so no one would find them."

The family returned to L.A. on Monday after their 4 day celebration in the Bahamas.
3 comments:

Joyous babe, Linda Ikeji FIrst Cousin said...

Issokey.

7 June 2017 at 05:58
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Money speaking


... Merited happiness

7 June 2017 at 06:40
Post a Comment

