Kim Kardashian rents out Island in the Bahamas to celebrate Kanye's 40th birthday

According to E! News, the family spent a four-day beachfront stay at Baker's Bay Golf and Ocean Club where Kim rented out an island and had all of Kanye's friends come and their families.
An insider told E! that:
"'They rented 4 planes and everyone left in secrecy and there was a no social media rule so no one would find them."
The family returned to L.A. on Monday after their 4 day celebration in the Bahamas.
3 comments:
Issokey.
Money speaking
... Merited happiness
Money speaking
... Merited happiness
Post a Comment