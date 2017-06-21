 Kim Kardashian & Kanye West reportedly agree on a $113k deal to hire a surrogate for their third child | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West reportedly agree on a $113k deal to hire a surrogate for their third child

TMZ is reporting that Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West have agreed on a deal, worth $113,850 in total, to hire a surrogate to have their third child. Read the report below.
"Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have made a deal with a surrogate to have another child ... TMZ has learned. As we reported, Kim has a condition -- placenta accreta -- which makes another pregnancy life-threatening.
So Kim and Kanye have found a surrogate through an agency and agreed to pay the following: -- $45,000 in 10, $4,500 monthly installments -- If there are multiples, the surrogate gets $5k for each additional kid -- If the surrogate loses reproductive organs, she gets $4,000 Kim and Kanye are also required to deposit $68,850 with the agency.

"The surrogate is required to refrain from smoking, drinking and drugs during the pregnancy. She also agrees to restrict sexual activities in the weeks leading up to the pregnancy, including foregoing sexual intercourse for 3 weeks following embryo implantation. The surrogate cannot go in hot tubs or saunas, cannot handle or change cat litter, apply hair dye, drink more than one caffeinated beverage per day or eat raw fish. The agreement provides that Kim and Kanye "assume the legal and parental responsibilities for any child ... that may possess any congenital or other abnormalities or defects."
Moses said...

i thought they agreed that either kris jenner or kourtney kardashian would be the surrogate mother since they want to keep the delivery things

in the family, why hire an outsider?

21 June 2017 at 12:30
Harbest said...

I think their transgender step-father, Caitlyn Jennifer would be a perfect surrogate. What do you think?

21 June 2017 at 12:46

