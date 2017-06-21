Kim Kardashian claims unflattering photos of her butt were 'photoshopped'

In April, the world was shocked when unairbrushed photos of Kim's butt emerged. Though it's perfectly normal for people to have stretch marks and dimples on that part of the body, a number of fans felt Kim had been living a fake life all along and lying by sharing photos that had been airbrushed to perfection.
The 36-year-old reality star has now finally spoken for the first time about those photos taken during her vacation to Mexico and according to her, they were "photoshopped" and "sharpened" by mean people. Kim was a guest on The View where she spoke about the photo, her weight, her diet and her overall wellbeing.
She told the panel: "I saw these awful photos of myself when I was on a trip in Mexico and people were photoshopping them and sharpening them. I definitely was not in my best shape. I hadn't worked out in about 12 weeks. I'd had two surgeries on my uterus. We documented that on the show.But I was already not feeling like myself.
"And when people were like sharpening them and making them look way worse and then those were going around, I was like 'Ok, I'm going to get it together' and I started working out with this bodybuilder girl that I found on social media."
Watch the video after the cut to hear all she had to say about those photos.
