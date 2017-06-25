Kim Kardashian claims that her daughter wants to name her new puppy 'Baby Jesus'

Really Kim? Is that North or Kanye's idea? Kim and Kourtney Kardashian recently bought puppies for their daughters as gifts for their birthdays. While Kourtney's daughter Penelope has named her puppy 'Honey', Kim is claiming that North has suggested some names including 'Baby Jesus'.
15 comments:
Stupid woman,your time is up.
For window blinds wallpapers and curtains please call 08160856785.
Stupid Kim!
She is looking for sick attention.
Well as Christians we tolerate anything
But Islam, don't try and name your dog Allah. .you know an average Muslim person is a foolish person
That name JESUS is so powerful @Kim.. Don't joke wit it.. Your daughter knows nothing, as a mother you should teach her and tell her she can't make her dog "baby Jesus "
Be guided
@Galore
Why not try Mohammed & watch your house get burnt down...Silly lost souls...You've even placed your child on a wrong path..Though nothing to naming your maggot Kim but calling your dog Jesus? Well it's up to YOU & Linda..
Oh well.. kim likes to be in the news..
She better remove Jesus from that name.
mtchewwww
Are the kardashins even christians?
Enter your comment...The end had come,d devil has taken over,lord have mercy,this is blasphemy,this is unpardonable
Bia Kim ka anakpogi gini if that's a joke don't just try it to name a puppy after your our Lord and Saviour Jesus or else you will put yourself and your family into trouble in God's hands.
he killed when he was an armed robber... forgiveness is for sins, he committed multiple crimes. if the government lets him go, other armed robbers and kidnappers would be pointing to evans as a reason why they
click here now if you are interested in penis enlargement
should also be let go... all the people that are in prison for armed robbery and kidnapping would also have to be let go
This is blasphemy against the name of Jesus Christ
How to Expose Cheating Partner the Easy Way
They Need Your Prayer Now!
Kim, don't make me hate you
Long live LIB
Post a Comment