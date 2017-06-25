 Kim Kardashian claims that her daughter wants to name her new puppy 'Baby Jesus' | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Sunday, 25 June 2017

Kim Kardashian claims that her daughter wants to name her new puppy 'Baby Jesus'

Really Kim? Is that North or Kanye's idea? Kim and Kourtney Kardashian recently bought puppies for their daughters as gifts for their birthdays. While Kourtney's daughter Penelope has named her puppy 'Honey', Kim is claiming that North has suggested some names including 'Baby Jesus'.
Posted by at 6/25/2017 08:13:00 pm

15 comments:

historyworld6060 said...

Stupid woman,your time is up.

25 June 2017 at 20:17
Akeem Opayemi said...

For window blinds wallpapers and curtains please call 08160856785.

25 June 2017 at 20:18
oiza said...

Stupid Kim!

25 June 2017 at 20:23
osa daniels said...

She is looking for sick attention.

25 June 2017 at 20:27
GALORE said...

Well as Christians we tolerate anything

But Islam, don't try and name your dog Allah. .you know an average Muslim person is a foolish person




That name JESUS is so powerful @Kim.. Don't joke wit it.. Your daughter knows nothing, as a mother you should teach her and tell her she can't make her dog "baby Jesus "

Be guided

@Galore

25 June 2017 at 20:31
Sweetchild Sweet said...

Why not try Mohammed & watch your house get burnt down...Silly lost souls...You've even placed your child on a wrong path..Though nothing to naming your maggot Kim but calling your dog Jesus? Well it's up to YOU & Linda..

25 June 2017 at 20:35
Julius Tha Freshboi said...

Oh well.. kim likes to be in the news..

25 June 2017 at 20:40
Anonymous said...

She better remove Jesus from that name.

25 June 2017 at 20:44
Manuel Kunmi said...

mtchewwww

25 June 2017 at 20:44
Adam - Go To PenisEnlargementGym.com For A Larger Manhood. said...

Are the kardashins even christians?

25 June 2017 at 20:52
Hephzibah Ariella said...

Enter your comment...The end had come,d devil has taken over,lord have mercy,this is blasphemy,this is unpardonable

25 June 2017 at 20:53
Amaks said...

Bia Kim ka anakpogi gini if that's a joke don't just try it to name a puppy after your our Lord and Saviour Jesus or else you will put yourself and your family into trouble in God's hands.

25 June 2017 at 20:55
Simbiat said...

he killed when he was an armed robber... forgiveness is for sins, he committed multiple crimes. if the government lets him go, other armed robbers and kidnappers would be pointing to evans as a reason why they

click here now if you are interested in penis enlargement

should also be let go... all the people that are in prison for armed robbery and kidnapping would also have to be let go

25 June 2017 at 20:57
Anonymous said...

This is blasphemy against the name of Jesus Christ
How to Expose Cheating Partner the Easy Way


They Need Your Prayer Now!

25 June 2017 at 21:03
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Kim, don't make me hate you


Long live LIB

25 June 2017 at 21:09

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts