 Kim K goes braless while out with her husband Kanye & their kids

Friday, 16 June 2017

Kim K goes braless while out with her husband Kanye & their kids

Kim Kardashian's daughter, North, turned 4 yesterday and the reality star, together with her family, celebrated with the cute little one by going to Ruby's restaurant in Los Angeles.

Husband Kanye, son Saint, Kourtney with her kids, Penelope and Mason, and also momager Kris Jenner were all there for the bash. Kim went low key for the outing, wearing a white tank top and grey sweats without bra. See more photos below...











Posted by at 6/16/2017 10:56:00 am

7 comments:

RareSpecie Z said...

Chai!!
See Mr West.

16 June 2017 at 11:20
NAFISAT ABDULWAHAB said...

Happy birthday to North..

16 June 2017 at 11:21
Benita Raymond said...

Kanye's look tho
seems like the paparazzi was discovered.

16 June 2017 at 11:22
OSINANL said...

LOVELY FAMILY!

16 June 2017 at 11:22
Agbomen said...

It's not necessary to continue to point out women who go out braless, like it either a crime or a thing. It's ok if you hv boobs that won't offend people sensibilities, if you go out braless. It's not a thing, sometimes you want to be free, and it's not a crime either. This continues happing on it, is unnecessary.

16 June 2017 at 11:26
GALORE said...

Oh.. ..see my @North.. Fine girl



@Galore

16 June 2017 at 11:27
Nkechi Monday said...

Ok seen. What else



16 June 2017 at 11:28

