Kidnappers release abducted House of Representatives member, Garba Durbunde

A member of the House of Representatives, Garba Durbunde, who was kidnapped by unknown men along the Abuja-Kaduna highway on Tuesday May 30th, has been released. According to an aide of the lawmaker, Tunde Adela, the lawmaker who represents Takai/Sumaila federal constituency of Kano state at the lower legislative chamber, was released last night.
There are reports that his release was facilitated after a ransom was paid.
Durbunde was on his way from Abuja to Kano when he was abducted.
No comments:
Post a Comment