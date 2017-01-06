 Kidnappers release abducted House of Representatives member, Garba Durbunde | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 1 June 2017

Kidnappers release abducted House of Representatives member, Garba Durbunde

A member of the House of Representatives, Garba Durbunde, who was kidnapped by unknown men along the Abuja-Kaduna highway on Tuesday May 30th, has been released. According to an aide of the lawmaker, Tunde Adela, the lawmaker who represents Takai/Sumaila federal constituency of Kano state at the lower legislative chamber, was released last night.

There are reports that his release was facilitated after a ransom was paid.

Durbunde was on his way from Abuja to Kano when he was abducted.
