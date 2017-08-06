'Khloe was toxic, he was addicted to the fame & the drugs started in the 90s' Lamar Odom's former partner, Liza Morales & daughter reveal in new interview

"I tried for my dad. I wouldn't say it was a matter of my dad loving Khloe more than me.Destiny revealed that how her father's high profile relationship caused problems for her at school.
I think that my dad has an addictive personality, so he was addicted to the attention he got with Khloe more than me. It was a very toxic relationship."
"The bullying started when he married Khloe. There were regular snide comments at school. And when his addiction became public, then it became a social media thing. even people that I thought were my friends were saying stuff on social media. It was humiliating."Although she never witnessed her father's drug use, Destiny said she was aware of it throughout the years.
"When he's not texting me, not calling me, I know he's using. But all I can do is let him know that I love him and that I'm here for him. They can love you, they would do anything for you, but at the end of the day, there's a chemical dependency on drugs.' You can't force an addict to get better; they have to want it for themselves."Despite Lamar now being sober, Destiny claims she hasn't seen him in three months.
Her mother, Liza Morales also revealed that the athlete's cocaine problem began when his NBA career took off in the late 90s, and when they lost their son Jayden to sudden infant death syndrome in 2006, his drug-use became worse and eventually led to them splitting up.
'You're 19, 20, years old and you start making all this money. There's a lot of temptations.'
1 comment:
Wow. Wonders shall never end
Post a Comment