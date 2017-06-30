 Khloe Kardashian sizzles in seductive outfits as she models her Good America fashion line | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 30 June 2017

Khloe Kardashian sizzles in seductive outfits as she models her Good America fashion line

Khloe Kardashian is done with her week-long birthday celebrations and is back to business. The 33-year-old reality star treated her fans to a glimpse of her curvy figure as she modelled lovely items from her Good America fashion line.

In one of the photos, Khloe posed in a bejewelled transparent bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The bodysuit featured a very high cut that showed off her hip bone and toned abs. It is designed to be worn with trousers.

 

She also shared another photo where she was covered up in a black leather off-the-shoulder jacket and her new skinny jean model for Good American. Though the outfit was more modest compared to the first, she managed to make it look seductive by sliding a hand into the jacket and touching her breast.
