In one of the photos, Khloe posed in a bejewelled transparent bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The bodysuit featured a very high cut that showed off her hip bone and toned abs. It is designed to be worn with trousers.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Friday, 30 June 2017
Khloe Kardashian sizzles in seductive outfits as she models her Good America fashion line
In one of the photos, Khloe posed in a bejewelled transparent bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The bodysuit featured a very high cut that showed off her hip bone and toned abs. It is designed to be worn with trousers.
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/30/2017 04:10:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment