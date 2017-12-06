 Khloe Kardashian says she and Tristan Thompson are ready to start a family | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 12 June 2017

Khloe Kardashian says she and Tristan Thompson are ready to start a family

On the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe told her sisters she and her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers Tristan Thompson, are ready to start a family. She said;
"Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family. He wants to have five or six kids with me and that's lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I'm not on birth control is just like—it's scary. It's like a really big step."
