"Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family. He wants to have five or six kids with me and that's lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I'm not on birth control is just like—it's scary. It's like a really big step."
Monday, 12 June 2017
Khloe Kardashian says she and Tristan Thompson are ready to start a family
