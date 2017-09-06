Khloe Kardashian reveals she pretended to do fertility treatments while married to Lamar Odom

When the doctor asked Khloe, if she'd ever tried to get pregnant, she said:
'I fake tried. I was married but I knew the circumstances weren’t the healthiest, so I just kept pretending I was doing it.'Khloe then opened up about her relationship with the ex NBA player, who she married in 2009 after just one month of dating and separated from in 2013.
She added:
'When I was doing my fertility treatments, they were more so for Lamar. I had to stop cause there was much deeper stuff that was happening in our marriage. 'I knew that it wasn't the right situation to bring a child into, and I think I've done a lot of covering up for him, like even when it made me look like I was the problem. But I was fine taking on that burden on my shoulders because he had a lot of other deeper sh-t to deal with.'Kim K revealed to Jimmy Kimmel:
'She wasn't showing up to these doctor appointments on purpose and behind our backs because she knew the marriage wasn't working.'Khloe ended her marriage with Lamar in 2013 because of his drug addiction issues and having discovered he'd been unfaithful.
