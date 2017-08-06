Khloe Kardashian fears she can't get pregnant after doctor delivers bad news during ultrasound

In a sneak peek from Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the sisters were sitting in Dr. Andy Huang's office and it was actually Kim who had the appointment with the doctor.
She had been there to explore ways of finding a surrogate for her third baby when Dr. Andy suggested an ultrasound for Khloe to check if she's on target for a "healthy pregnancy" when the time comes to start a family.
"I just came here for a doctor's appointment and had no idea I was about to get an ultrasound. This whole thing is snowballing and moving really fast," says a concerned Khloe.
Kim and Khloe followed the doctor to the room where the ultrasound will be carried out and tried to chatter while Khloe lay on the bed, looking nervous.
"I remember this room. I've cried many times in that chair," Kim said as Khloe got comfortable on the bed and waited for the ultrasound to start.See Khloe's reaction to the unexpected news in the video below.
"What we're looking at is [if] there's nothing that's going to get in the way of a healthy pregnancy," Dr. Huang tells Khloe as he checks the monitor. However, what he discovers on the screen turns out to be quite distressing.
"These are follicles, these hold eggs, so this is just giving you an idea of how young your ovaries are," Dr. Huang explains, then says, "There are fewer follicles than I anticipate for a normal 32-year-old."
"Shut the f--k up!" Khloe says in dismay then added, "This is definitely not at all how I thought this appointment was going to go. What if I can't get pregnant?"
