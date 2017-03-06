 Keyshia Cole shares sad update about her mother | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 3 June 2017

Keyshia Cole shares sad update about her mother

Keyshia Cole's mum, Frankie's struggle with drugs was introduced on Keyshia's BET reality show 'The Way It Is' back in 2014. Apparently Frankie is still doing drugs and Keyshia shared the sad news with her fans yesterday on Twitter.
3 comments:

Manuel Kunmi said...

eyaaaaah.. These Americans and drugs be like 5&6. .. It is well with her newyaz

3 June 2017 at 18:37
Rexy Anthony said...

That's sad indeed

3 June 2017 at 19:01
uche thecla said...

Gangster mum.. this what am talking about.. lol.. but eeya I dig ya keyshia


#myOneWishIsToMeetWithlinda

3 June 2017 at 19:35

Post a Comment

