Kevin Hart poses with female fan who inked his face on her thigh

Kevin Hart who is presently expecting a baby with his wife Eniko Parrish, was honored by a die-hard female fan who inked his face on her thigh.
The excited comedian shared the photo of him posing next to the female fan who had his face inked on her thigh.
He wrote:
' I love the shit out of my fans.'
Kevin Hart who has two children with his ex- wife, Torrei Hart, is expecting his third child with Eniko Parrish, whose upcoming baby will be her first and his third.
