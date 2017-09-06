Kenyan woman appears in court for conspiring with her lover to kill her German husband during sex at their home

The suspects, Armina A. a mother of two and her lover, Jan D conspired and killed her husband, Ekkehart H while she was making love with him at their home in Ebersdorf.
German newspaper Bild reports that the court documents show how Armina A. planned the murder of her husband Ekkehart H, carefully laying down the plans with her lover who was identified as Jan D.
On the said day, Armina is said to have let her lover into the house and led him into the basement where she had a machete which had a blade of about 40cm.
Her lover then wore a mask and gloves and waited for Ekkehart to come back home from work.
When her husband got home, Armina initiated sexual contact which led them to have intercourse. As the couple engaged in the act, Jan D came from behind and slit Ekkehart’s throat.
According to the report, he attempted to slice him on the shin but missed slashing Armina’s Achilles tendon.
After the carrying the act, Jan D ran away as Armina went outside “seeking help” from neighbors saying that they had been attacked by three masked men. Luckily, the couple’s two children were asleep and did not witness what happened.
Following the gruesome killing, an investigation revealed that Armina claims that someone had been threatening her husband and unknowingly implicated Jan D.
When Jan D was arrested, he admitted to the crime and confessed that he had a hand in the killing which was planned by the deceased wife.
In the light of the revelation, neighbors in nicknamed Armina, the black widow of Ebersdorf.
The Reports also indicated that the Kenyan woman whose 11-days trial started on Wednesday with about 62 witnesses and 7 experts featuring in the case, has repeatedly cheated on her husband with other men.
Armina and Ekkehart met in Kenya as the businessman was on vacation and they got married in 2007.
