Kenyan man to be deported from Australia for masturbating in front of 8-Year-old girl

A Kenyan-born Italian who works as a fruit picker in a Bundaberg IGA supermarket, Australia will be deported out of the country after he was caught masturbating in front of an 8-year-old girl.
According to Nairobi Wire, Salesa Casali, 27, was arrested and charged with indecent public behavior in two separate incidents. First was masturbating at the home of a sleeping woman, and 4 days later in front of an eight-year-old girl at the supermarket aisle in 2016.
Appearing before the Bundaberg District Court last week, Casali who was adopted by an Italian couple and raised in Venice pleaded guilty to indecent treatment of a child under 12, committing an indecent act in public at the IGA, and trespass at a home in Brisbane.
Crown prosecutor Melissa Wilson condemned his actions as extremely inappropriate.
'It was a deliberate act. He had shown sexual interest in the child. It was not an isolated incident as he did a similar offence in the Bundaberg IGA store,” she said.
Ms. Wilson also told the court that a woman in the Brisbane suburb of Petrie Terrace woke to find Casali in her bed after he entered her home and yelled for him to leave and Casali escaped through a bathroom window.
According to Ms. Wilson, he had been held in custody for 325 days and the Crown believed this was appropriate as being enough time served because he would be deported on his release.
Casali who admitted to committing the crimes told the court: “I will be in custody until Immigration come to deport me,' Casali said through an interpreter.
Judge Helen Bowskill told Casali, a lanky man with black curly hair and wearing thick black glasses, his offences were very serious, the court heard.
“Exposing an eight-year-old girl to an indecent act carries a maximum penalty of 20 years. That shows how serious it is,” she said.
“You went into a lady’s home and got into her bed and went to sleep. That would have been a very frightening experience for that lady.”
Judge Bowskill sentenced Casali to 325 days jail, backdated to his arrest on July 1 last year for the offence against the child. He was convicted of the other offences but not further punished as he would be deported.
