Kenyan Judge dismisses case over font used in typing suit papers

A Kenyan Judge has surprisingly dismissed a case filed by a local betting firm citing that the font used on the suit papers was not 'reader friendly'.
Justice Roselyne Aburili was recently hearing a case filed by betting firm Bradley Trading Limited to challenge the budgetary proposal by Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, to increase taxes on the betting industry to 50 percent.
According to the Justice, the font used by the betting firm to type the suit papers was too small to read.
“I have seen the matter but I decline to consider it for reasons that the fonts used for typing of documents are too small to be read,” Aburili said.
“I direct the applicant to file reader friendly pleadings for consideration of the court,” the Judge added.
Last month, while reading the 2017/2018 budget in parliament, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich defended the decision to increase taxation in the industry pointing out the lack of regulation in the industry had left many young and vulnerable people at the mercy of the betting companies.
Bradley Limited, the company that conducts the Pambazuka National Lottery, moved to court claiming that Rotich had acted beyond his mandate in calling for the tax increment.
The TCS further proposed that all the money collected from the betting industry would be used to fund sports, culture, and art.
Source: Jackal News.
