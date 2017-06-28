 Kenyan Govt plans to ban beer parlors for one week to ensure citizens don't vote under the influence of alcohol | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 28 June 2017

Kenyan Govt plans to ban beer parlors for one week to ensure citizens don't vote under the influence of alcohol

With the Kenyan general election holding in two months time, the body in charge of drug abuse in the country has proposed that all beer parlors be closed for one week ahead of the August election.

Victor Okioma, the CEO of National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse, was quoted by local TV station Citizen TV, saying that the move would ensure people don’t vote under the influence of alcohol.
 
According to him, the ban should make voters sober so that they visibly vote for the right candidate.

The general election will take place on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.  President Uhuru Kenyatta will be hoping to retain the seat of the Presidency when he faces his strong opposition, Raila Odinga.
