Kenyan Govt destroys N1M worth of sex toys shipped in for female University students

Following the high rate of masturbation in East Africa, female university students in Kenya will have to seek for another means to satisfy themselves, after the Kenya Revenue Authority intercepted and destroyed sex toys worth around Ksh300,000 (N1m) on Wednesday.
The sex toys were set ablaze after the authorities seized the shipped goods at Eldoret International Airport on Wednesday.
According to the Kenya Revenue Authority’s North Rift coordinator, Florence Otori, she said the self-pleasure toys were meant for sale to women and female university students in the Rift Valley region.
“It is unfortunate and disheartening to see businessmen and businesswomen import such gadgets into the country and resort to selling them in towns in Rift Valley. As KRA, we cannot allow the furthering of moral decadence by greedy businessmen and businesswomen who are only out to make money, forgetting the negative impact such gadgets can have on children, who may be tempted to try them out. We won’t allow the importation of such gadgets into the country,” said Ms. Otori.
“It is shocking that women, who we look up to in society, are the ones buying such gadgets. Women should be epitomes of moral direction in society,” she added.
The KRA North Rift boss said other items destroyed included cigarettes, medicines, pornographic material and fake seeds.
“Some of the goods we destroyed are very harmful to the health…the public must be made aware,” she said.
