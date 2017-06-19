 Keke Palmer debuts new purple low-cut hair | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 19 June 2017

Keke Palmer debuts new purple low-cut hair

We used to know her as the sweet, innocent girl who starred in 'Akila and the Bee' and 'Jump In'. Now, Keke Palmer has transitioned totally into a grown woman with an unconventional taste. The former child star recently cut her hair really low then dyed it so it showed a hint of red colour.

Now, she's gone a step further by changing her hair colour to an even bolder shade. 

The 23-year-old debuted her new purple hair at the Much Music Video Awards on Sunday night. She also had on purple lipstick that matched her hair colour.
Do you like her new look or you prefer the old Keke?
Posted by at 6/19/2017 04:03:00 pm

3 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

seen

19 June 2017 at 16:25
Shad said...

this is the actress that is in the television show "scream queen". she looks a lot

want to get a bigger penis? click here now

better with long hair, she is looking like amber rose with this her low cut.

19 June 2017 at 16:46
TOUCH CEE said...

Linda now i believe smthn is criously wrong wt you!!
Stop shoving your opinions dwn our throats!! Report your news n go. What nonsense is this

19 June 2017 at 16:46

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts