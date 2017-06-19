Keeping Hope Alive: Apply for the 2017 Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation Fertility Grant

The Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation Fertility Grant is a grant that offers funds toward fertility treatments of various kindssuch as In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination.
In 2016, the foundation partnered with certified fertility clinics in Nigeria to provide fertility services to couples dealing with the financial strain of fertility treatments. Now, the Foundation is set to award another batch of grants in its 2017 application.
For more informationabout the grant program or to learn more about the Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, please visit www.ibidunniighodalofoundation.org
