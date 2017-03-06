 Kcee unveils new manager | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 3 June 2017

Kcee unveils new manager

Nigerian singer, Kcee officially unveiled a new manager today. Before now, Kcee was managed by Soso Soberekon, but today he took to Instagram to announce a change in his management. His new manager is Dike Chidozie. It's however not clear why he parted ways with Soso but his carefully worded statement reads;


'To my fans and clients, Five Star Music unveils new expansion and growth plans. As the label continues to grow, it is also important to grow our man power, skills and improve on our strategy and client relations. In view of this, the label has officially appointed a new manager. Henceforth, all bookings and activities relating to Five star music should be directed to Mr Dike Chidozie. Thank you, Signed, Management.
