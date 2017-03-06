'To my fans and clients, Five Star Music unveils new expansion and growth plans. As the label continues to grow, it is also important to grow our man power, skills and improve on our strategy and client relations. In view of this, the label has officially appointed a new manager. Henceforth, all bookings and activities relating to Five star music should be directed to Mr Dike Chidozie. Thank you, Signed, Management.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Saturday, 3 June 2017
Kcee unveils new manager
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/03/2017 05:57:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment