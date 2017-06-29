 Kcee shares epic throwback photo of himself and E-money's wife | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 29 June 2017

Kcee shares epic throwback photo of himself and E-money's wife

That's Kcee and his sister-in-law Juliet, back in the day!
Posted by at 6/29/2017 08:51:00 pm

6 comments:

Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Nice

29 June 2017 at 20:53
ahabike daniel said...

The hustle is real

29 June 2017 at 21:02
Esther Norah said...

Wow she has been there with the family. Nice period

29 June 2017 at 21:03
Olabothey Alhani said...

That boot-cut no be here o

29 June 2017 at 21:09
Manuel Kunmi said...

wawu

29 June 2017 at 21:09
Jide said...

Aww, the lady must have been good,for her to still be in that family till now no be small thing. I'm sure they (kcee and e-money) were broke then, now the lady dey enjoy the cool

cash. Continue the enjoyment jare woman. wow! she must have been one hell of a loyal and honest woman.

29 June 2017 at 21:12

