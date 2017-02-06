Kathy Griffin comedy tour shows canceled over Donald Trump 'severed head' photo

Despite her apology, five shows on Griffin’s comedy tour have been cancelled by the venues slated to hold them, and it’s possible more cancellations will follow.
The comedienne’s two scheduled shows in California on June 16 and October 13 have also been canceled, as has a planned July 22 show at Route 66 Casino in Albuquerque. The St. George Theater in Staten Island then removed Griffin’s November 2 show from its schedule, while the State Theatre in New Brunswick, NJ has canceled her scheduled performance on November 3.
The cancelation of Griffin’s comedy shows is just the latest blow to the comedienne’s career as a result of her scandalous Trump photo. Earlier this week, toilet company Squatty Potty dropped Griffin from its upcoming ad campaign. Shortly later, CNN announced its decision to fire Griffin from its annual New Year’s Eve show, which she had co-hosted for nearly 10 years.
