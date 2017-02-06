Karrueche Tran and Christina Milian arrive the Hollywood premiere of Claws looking so elegant

Best friends Karrueche Tran and Christina Milian were at the Hollywood premiere of The Claws on Thursday and they looked really great.
Karrueche, 29, wore a red strapless dress with a thigh-high slit which she paired with black ankle strap heels. Milan, 35, had on a white coat midi dress, buttoned down the front and cinched at the waist.
She finished off with white ankle strap heels featured eye-catching transparent detailing.
Karrueche, 29, wore a red strapless dress with a thigh-high slit which she paired with black ankle strap heels. Milan, 35, had on a white coat midi dress, buttoned down the front and cinched at the waist.
She finished off with white ankle strap heels featured eye-catching transparent detailing.
The event featured a Zebra carpet and Karrueche was joined on the Zebra carpet by her co-stars Judy Reyes, Jenn Lyon, Carrie Preston, and Niecy Nash.
Claws is a new series which centers on the scandalous lives of five women who work at a Florida nail salon. The women can be seen flashing their claws as they posed on the Zebra carpet.
Claws is a new series which centers on the scandalous lives of five women who work at a Florida nail salon. The women can be seen flashing their claws as they posed on the Zebra carpet.
More photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment