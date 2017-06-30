 Karabo Mokoena's alleged murderer, Sandile Mantsoe, denied bail in Johannesburg Magistrate's Court today | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 30 June 2017

Karabo Mokoena's alleged murderer, Sandile Mantsoe, denied bail in Johannesburg Magistrate's Court today

22-year-old Karabo Mokoena was murdered and burnt to death by her abusive ex-boyfriend, Sandile Mantsoe, in South Africa. Sandile allegedly battered her during their relationship and drained her emotionally. He later killed her in a luxury apartment building in Sandton, took her body away and burnt her, then proceeded to help her family search after she was declared missing, before he was caught.

Mantsoe was on trial today at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court today and was denied bail.

The autopsy result isn't out and the alleged killer's statements have been said to be contradictory. The court was satisfied by the argument presented by the State that it was a murder case, hence bail was denied and the case postponed to the 28th of July.

 See more tweets from an eyewitness present at the court, below.




















i wonder why south africa has become the murder/rape capital of africa. the guy in question doesn't seem remorseful. the previous picture of him showed the wasn't

