Karabo Mokoena's alleged murderer, Sandile Mantsoe, denied bail in Johannesburg Magistrate's Court today

22-year-old Karabo Mokoena was murdered
and burnt to death by her abusive ex-boyfriend, Sandile Mantsoe, in
South Africa. Sandile allegedly battered her during their relationship
and drained her emotionally. He later killed her in a luxury apartment
building in Sandton, took her body away and burnt her, then proceeded to
help her family search after she was declared missing, before he was
caught.
Mantsoe was on trial today at
the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court today and was denied bail.
The
autopsy result isn't out and the alleged killer's statements have been
said to be contradictory. The court was satisfied by the argument
presented by the State that it was a murder case, hence bail was denied
and the case postponed to the 28th of July
.
See more tweets from an eyewitness present at the court, below.
2 comments:
Issokay
... Merited happiness
i wonder why south africa has become the murder/rape capital of africa. the guy in question doesn't seem remorseful. the previous picture of him showed the wasn't
click here now if you are interested in penis enlargement
remorseful at all that it looks as if he planned the whole murder perfectly so he should get maximum punishment which is life imprisonment.
Post a Comment