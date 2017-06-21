The beauty brand is estimated to net Kim $14 million in sales within minutes. See more photos after the cut.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Wednesday, 21 June 2017
Kanye West joins Kim K at her KKW Beauty makeup event at their LA Mansion (photos)
The beauty brand is estimated to net Kim $14 million in sales within minutes. See more photos after the cut.
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/21/2017 12:57:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
2 comments:
as per this 300,000 sales in 5 - 10 minutes, I doubt it is possible. it might take 2 - 3 weeks for everything to be sold out. just because she is
interested in penis enlargement? click here now
popular doesn't mean people would buy her product.
duping vulnerable youths!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Post a Comment