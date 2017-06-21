 Kanye West joins Kim K at her KKW Beauty makeup event at their LA Mansion (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Kanye West joins Kim K at her KKW Beauty makeup event at their LA Mansion (photos)

Kim Kardashian launched her beauty line, KKW Beauty, at their mansion in Los Angeles yesterday. She showed off her curves in a form-fitting shoulderless Vivienne Westwood white dress and was joined by her husband Kanye West, daughter North, mom Kris Jenner, amongst other makeup artists and friends.

The beauty brand is estimated to net Kim $14 million in sales within minutes. See more photos after the cut.



2 comments:

Benjamin said...

as per this 300,000 sales in 5 - 10 minutes, I doubt it is possible. it might take 2 - 3 weeks for everything to be sold out. just because she is

popular doesn't mean people would buy her product.

21 June 2017 at 13:00
Vivian Reginalds said...

duping vulnerable youths!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

21 June 2017 at 13:40

Post a Comment

