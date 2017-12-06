Kabba residents troop out to welcome Dino Melaye amidst reports of his recall (photos)

Amidst reports of plans to recall him from the senate, residents of Kabba in Kogi West senatorial district yesterday trooped out to welcome their representative, Senator Dino Melaye to the state. They seemed so excited to see him. See more photos of Dino with his constituents after the cut.
12 comments:
Bollocks!!
Reliably heard they were mobilized 4 100 quid a head. God punish poverty.
Don't know what to say.
The Governor can't never rule because it is not is Mandate,So Mr Bello think of how to pay ur workers and leave Dino alone
i love dis man cos he is always on point..... no matter the chalenge he always emerge victorious .. #Dinoyouaremymainman
He has his way with media,dino. Just dat even d state gov is messed up,they av not been paid for 14months,kogi is a sinking state
I see him coming out as governor of kogi someday
Long live LIB
AM SO HAPPY THIEF WILL BE REMOVE IF THE PEOPLE ARE READY TO OPEN THERE EYES AND DO THE WRIGHT THING
Lol. Aje kun iya ni'oje
he paid that set of supporters. the real ones were saying ole ole when they saw him.
the average kogi resident calls dino melaye baba werey, they don't really like the man.
mtchewwwwq
So he is from Kabba area now I am not surprised about his person any more
I wonder how much he paid them to show up.
