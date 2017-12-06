 Kabba residents troop out to welcome Dino Melaye amidst reports of his recall (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 12 June 2017

Kabba residents troop out to welcome Dino Melaye amidst reports of his recall (photos)

Amidst reports of plans to recall him from the senate, residents of Kabba in Kogi West senatorial district yesterday trooped out to welcome their representative, Senator Dino Melaye to the state. They seemed so excited to see him. See more photos of Dino with his constituents after the cut.







12 comments:

RareSpecie Z said...

Bollocks!!
Reliably heard they were mobilized 4 100 quid a head. God punish poverty.

12 June 2017 at 14:10
Anonymous said...

Don't know what to say.

12 June 2017 at 14:17
Unknown said...

The Governor can't never rule because it is not is Mandate,So Mr Bello think of how to pay ur workers and leave Dino alone

12 June 2017 at 14:28
EMPEROR said...

i love dis man cos he is always on point..... no matter the chalenge he always emerge victorious .. #Dinoyouaremymainman

12 June 2017 at 14:29
DULLA said...

He has his way with media,dino. Just dat even d state gov is messed up,they av not been paid for 14months,kogi is a sinking state

12 June 2017 at 14:29
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

I see him coming out as governor of kogi someday


Long live LIB

12 June 2017 at 14:31
Anonymous said...

AM SO HAPPY THIEF WILL BE REMOVE IF THE PEOPLE ARE READY TO OPEN THERE EYES AND DO THE WRIGHT THING

12 June 2017 at 14:32
Beauty Osas said...

Lol. Aje kun iya ni'oje

12 June 2017 at 14:48
Manny said...

he paid that set of supporters. the real ones were saying ole ole when they saw him.

the average kogi resident calls dino melaye baba werey, they don't really like the man.

12 June 2017 at 14:48
Manuel Kunmi said...

mtchewwwwq

12 June 2017 at 14:55
Anonymous said...

So he is from Kabba area now I am not surprised about his person any more

12 June 2017 at 14:57
Anonymous said...

I wonder how much he paid them to show up.

12 June 2017 at 15:11

