Sunday, 4 June 2017

Jungle Justice in Ikorodu that left four innocent men dead on Episode 5 of Crime Story With Nonso

A few weeks ago, four men mistaken for Badoo cultists, who have been responsible for the murder of several families in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, were beaten to death by members of Araromi community in Ikorodu. Our camera crew went there to find out what exactly happened. Watch new episode of Crime Story With Nonso... 
4 comments:

Emtee said...

I really wonder when these acts will stop, over the years we have had alot of similar cases, Just imagine this still happening, wither Nigeria??

4 June 2017 at 10:47
Anonymous said...

Just like the Aluu4...jungle justice on mistaken identity. Being at the wrong place at the wrong time. Be cautious

4 June 2017 at 11:14
Taiye said...

this is what happens when police refuse to do their job instead they would be going after yahoo yahoo boys because they know that those guys really pay big money to get released.

4 June 2017 at 11:14
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

It is well


... Merited happiness

4 June 2017 at 11:25

