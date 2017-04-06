News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Sunday, 4 June 2017
Jungle Justice in Ikorodu that left four innocent men dead on Episode 5 of Crime Story With Nonso
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/04/2017 10:41:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
4 comments:
I really wonder when these acts will stop, over the years we have had alot of similar cases, Just imagine this still happening, wither Nigeria??
Just like the Aluu4...jungle justice on mistaken identity. Being at the wrong place at the wrong time. Be cautious
this is what happens when police refuse to do their job instead they would be going after yahoo yahoo boys because they know that those guys really pay big money to get released.
want to get a bigger penis? click here now
It is well
... Merited happiness
Post a Comment