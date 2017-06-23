Jumia Food is live in Port Harcourt!

We've partnered with some of the best restaurants in Port Harcourt to bring you the best of South-South and continental flavours, combined...
If you feel like your meals Asian, Asia Town and Beijin Chops are the way to go. But if you prefer continental, Kode 9 will satisfy your cravings.
Are you spending time with friends and need pizza to complete the mood? Piazza and Alibaba Pizza have just the right choice for you.
The best part? When you want to come back home and explore local delicacies, Jevinik, Bole King and Casablanca satisfy you just like its mama's cooking!
You know what else? Use the code WELCOMEPH for free delivery on your first order as a new customer for the rest of the month.
Waste not another minute, let us give you the food you love, delivered fast - in Port Harcourt!
